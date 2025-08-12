KUHN adds Ben Burgess to big baler network

KUHN Farm Machinery has added Ben Burgess to its specialist big baler centres, offering KUHN SB baler customers improved access to sales, service and back-up at dealer level.

The addition will cover all Ben Burgess depots and is centralised at the Coates outlet. Existing and prospective baler SB customers will now have access to dedicated demonstrator machines, and a demonstrator programme will be running throughout the season. Ben Burgess staff will also receive factory level training from KUHN to support users throughout the season and optimise the machines for greater performance.

John Hulland, KUHN’s UK Sales Manager, says the appointment strengthens the baler network across a key area.

“The SB range is aimed at high-capacity contractors and farmers, and Ben Burgess is ideally located to support its larger customers using these machines. Understanding the pressures of harvest and the back-up and service required at a busy time is essential to maximising output.”

Ben Burgess has become a KUHN big baler centre, supporting KUHN’s SB range of high-capacity balers

KUHN’s existing large square baler centres include Oliver Landpower at Stratford and Colchester; Robert Davies in Shropshire; Guy Machinery in Lancashire; Hardwick Agricultural in Yorkshire; Johnston Tractors covering Cumbria and Dumfries; and RSM Beare in the south west.

