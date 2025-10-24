JS Davidson secures storage contract for Yoggies – the biggest sensation to hit the healthy snacks market

JS Davidson, a leading name in temperature-controlled storage and logistics, has been awarded a landmark contract to store Yoggies, the revolutionary probiotic snack from U.S. innovator Cibo Vita.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This strategic partnership supports the recent launch of Yoggies in over 150 WHSmith Travel stores across the UK and Ireland.

As the exclusive cold storage provider for the launch, JS Davidson demonstrated the operational flexibility, responsiveness, and technical expertise needed to store Yoggies in precisely the right conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With strict requirements for temperature and humidity — critical for preserving the product’s patented probiotic benefits — JS Davidson stood out in a competitive field of logistics providers.

JS Davidson secures storage contract for new snack sensation Yoggies

"As a new product to hit the marketplace, and indeed a new concept, product integrity was absolutely vital. JS Davidson was the only cold store operator who could offer the level of temperature control and flexibility we needed. ," said a spokesperson for Yoggies. "Their team worked hand-in-hand with us throughout the process, ensuring our high standards were met at every step."

With storage parameters requiring a stable temperature range of 7–18°C and strict humidity controls, JS Davidson’s facilities were equipped to meet the challenge.

Managing Director John Davidson played a hands-on role in shaping the logistics solution, ensuring every detail was aligned to Yoggies’ specific product needs whilst at the same time delivering a solution which would support the brand’s high profile entry into the UK market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John Davidson worked tirelessly with the Yoggies team to understand and deliver exactly what was needed," added the Yoggies spokesperson. "Their commitment gave us the confidence that our product would launch successfully and with full integrity."

John Davidson, Managing Director, JS Davidson

Already a sensation in the United States, Yoggies combines real fruit, dietary fibre, and billions of probiotics in a delicious yoghurt-coated snack. With clinically proven microencapsulation technology, Yoggies deliver digestive health benefits in every bite — making them a true innovation in the better-for-you snacks category.

The initial UK and Ireland launch will see Strawberry and Mixed Berry Yoggies in 57g resealable packs hit the shelves of WHSmith Travel stores in major airports, train stations, and hospitals.

This major contract win reinforces JS Davidson’s position as a leading logistics provider for the fast-moving healthy food and beverage sector — and one trusted by global brands seeking to enter and grow in the UK market.

About JS Davidson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JS Davidson is an award winning UK-based specialist in temperature-controlled storage and logistics. With decades of experience and a focus on flexibility, reliability, and quality, the company supports leading brands across food, drink, and health sectors with customised cold chain solutions.