Jobs are being created by an award-winning Stamford company

Michelle Wilson-Stimson.

A financial administration service business is creating jobs as it looks to expand.

Eparaplan Connect, based in Stamford, currently has 20 staff but is planning to create up to four jobs every three months as the business grows.

Eparaplan specialises in providing administration, client servicing, report writing, team and practice management for financial service providers.

Award-winning business founder and owner, Michelle Wilson-Stimson said: “We need more people in order to support the increased number of clients who are coming to us, as well as to develop new services and expand on the packages that we offer.

“We’ll be setting up a compliance arm, as well as customer services, and marketing.”

She said: “It’s an exciting time for the company and the recent name change reflects how the company works to connect advisers to the right support.

“Our website is also currently undergoing an update to reflect the company’s expanded offering.”

Michelle founded Eparaplan in 2005. She worked on her own until she incorporated the business in 2013 and began to employ staff to grow the business.

She said the company’s aim is to make the work of financial advisers UK-wide easier, and in some cases, removing the need for them to have any staff at all.