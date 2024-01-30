News you can trust since 1948
Internet retailer Amazon with 1,000 plus staff in Peterborough is named Top Employer

Praise for focus on staff wellbeing
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 30th Jan 2024, 09:28 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 09:28 GMT
​Internet retailer Amazon, which employs more than 1,000 people in Peterborough, has been named as a Top Employer.

The online giant, which has a fulfilment centre in Kingston Park, has been awarded the accolade by the Top Employer Institute.

It recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and wellbeing of its employees.

Amazon, which employs 1,000 plus staff in Peterborough, has been named as a Top EmployerAmazon, which employs 1,000 plus staff in Peterborough, has been named as a Top Employer
In addition to the UK accolade, awarded for the first time, Amazon has been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a second consecutive year.

Amazon Peterborough site leader, Tomislav Batinic, said: “It’s an honour.

“Amazon has been recognised for its ongoing commitment to the development and wellbeing of our employees.

"Across our business, we strive to be the best employer and are committed to creating an innovative and engaging workplace where our teams are proud to work.”

