Inside the historic Peterborough hotel that could be yours - for £1.4 million

The famous Haycock Hotel in Wansford was put up for sale last week - and now potential buyers - or window shoppers - can get a look at what they could get for their £1.4 million outlay.

The sixteenth century former coaching inn has played host to scores of weddings, balls, business meetings and parties over the years. Now Judith Carter, who has owned the property since 2003 has put the 48 room Grade II* listed property - which is set in 10 acres of picturesque countryside - up for sale. Tim Gooding, Director at Christie & Co’s Ipswich office is handling the sale and he said: “The Haycock is one of the best known hotels throughout the region – its iconic status, history and scale will undoubtedly attract interest from across the market, whether private or mid-market operators or private investors looking for a flagship operation.”

