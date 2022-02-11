Inclusive Employer event to be hosted by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire council
A Being an Inclusive Employer event is being hosted by Peterborough City and Cambridgeshire County Council.
The event will see employers – and both councils - explain the benefits of an inclusive workforce. Including but not limited to employing disabled people, those with autism, and/or a range of neurodiverse conditions. The event will also highlight what changes organisations can make in the workplace to become more inclusive.
The virtual seminar is taking place on 25 March, from 10:30am until noon, and will allow for open discussion about:
The positive impact of being an inclusive employer
Learning more about neurodiversity
Information on disability awareness
Quick wins: the small but powerful adjustments that can make an inclusive workplace
The long-term actions employers should consider as an inclusive employer
A Q&A session
It is hoped that the virtual seminar will generate greater awareness of the associated benefits of being an inclusive employer and will increase the number of people that can gain paid employment locally.
Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee, said: “We want to help local employers understand the benefits of an inclusive workplace. Diverse employees, for example, disabled employees, neurodiverse employees, those on the autism spectrum and those with dyslexia, can be excellent employees and colleagues.
“We’ve seen at our council how being an inclusive employer can result in a diverse workforce that offers a hugely valuable contribution. So, I would urge employers to join the seminar and find out how to make the necessary reasonable adjustments to open up opportunities to more groups in society.”
Details of how to sign up can be found at: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Employer Event: Being an Inclusive Employer Tickets, Fri 25 Mar 2022 at 10:30 | Eventbrite
Any employers wishing to speak at the event should email: [email protected]