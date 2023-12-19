IMP Software awarded Great Place To Work Certification for “outstanding employee experience”

Peterborough-based IMP Software has been awarded Great Place To Work Certification, which recognises employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work makes it easy for organisations to survey employees, uncover actionable insights, and be recognised for their company culture. Certification is a two-step process that includes surveying employees and completing a short questionnaire about the workplace.

IMP’s Great Place to Work certified company status was announced earlier this month.

In IMP Software’s company profile, Great Place To Work wrote how IMP was founded in 2019 by two former colleagues who had “a vision to transform financial management within education by ensuring that Multi-Academy Trusts were able to take a controlled, yet agile approach to budgeting, forecasting and reporting”.

Will Jordan and Dave Hall, co-founders of IMP Software.

It explained how the founding team, Will Jordan and Dave Hall, set out a “simple but ambitious plan to provide the best software on the market whilst also offering the best support in the sector.” The profile added: “Sticking to these basic principles has worked, and IMP Software are now market leaders, supporting over 3,500 schools with a specialist team of 60 people”.

On its website, Great Place To Work said that “certification proves you’ve created an amazing employee experience, allows you to distinguish your brand in a competitive recruitment market, and elevates your status as an employer of choice”.

Will said: “The quality of our products and services directly correlates with the quality people that we are able to attract and retain. This is a core belief at IMP Software, it has been a deliberate focus from day one, and we have set a high bar in that regard. We want our colleagues to feel welcome, respected, trusted, empowered and safe – and on a human level for IMP to be a nice place to work. We now have over 60 incredibly bright, fantastic and dedicated legends in the team who give it their all, so our part of the bargain is ensuring that we are, and continue to be, a great place to work. It is really pleasing to have our efforts formally recognised by an external quality kitemark.”

