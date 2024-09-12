Hotel on Peterborough's Burghley Road goes up for sale
The Da Rosalia Hotel in Peterborough has been placed up for sale.
The 38-bedroom hotel, which is located on 23-35 Burghley Road, has been listed for sale for offers in excess of £1.5m.
The building is comprised of five Victorian houses that have been extended and converted into a hotel. The building was a separate house until being converted into a hotel, believed to be in the late 1980s or early 90s.
In February, Peterborough City Council approved an application to re-convert 35 Burghley Road into a single residential dwelling; seeing the hotel lose six rooms.
The hotel also has a private car park to the rear and is listed as having “potential to be converted into apartments or HMO.”