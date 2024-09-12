Hotel on Peterborough's Burghley Road goes up for sale

The hotel has been created by combining five townhouses.

The Da Rosalia Hotel in Peterborough has been placed up for sale.

The 38-bedroom hotel, which is located on 23-35 Burghley Road, has been listed for sale for offers in excess of £1.5m.

The building is comprised of five Victorian houses that have been extended and converted into a hotel. The building was a separate house until being converted into a hotel, believed to be in the late 1980s or early 90s.

The Da Rosalia Hotel on Burghley Road.placeholder image
The Da Rosalia Hotel on Burghley Road.

In February, Peterborough City Council approved an application to re-convert 35 Burghley Road into a single residential dwelling; seeing the hotel lose six rooms.

The hotel also has a private car park to the rear and is listed as having “potential to be converted into apartments or HMO.”

