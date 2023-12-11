Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A provider of affordable homes has just agreed a £49.6 million land purchase for a housing development.​

Countryside Partnerships has completed the purchase of two areas of land for a £49.6m regeneration project to build 178 new homes on disused land off George Street and Edison Bell Way, in Huntingdon.

The homes will feature one, two, three or four-bedrooms and the development will regenerate the site which has been derelict for years.

The image shows the 178 homes development at Huntingdon should look when completed.

It will be owned and managed by housing provider MTVH.

The development of the site will trigger the wider regeneration of the area with large investment being made to improve the surrounding highways.

Planning permission for the development has already been granted and work is expected to start early next year.

Greg Wood, land and development director of Countryside Partnerships South East Midlands, said: “We need to be working with partners like MTVH in Huntingdon.

“There’s a crippling shortage of affordable homes across the UK and we’re scaling up our ambitions to tackle that shortage and to provide homes where they are needed most.”

Guy Burnett, executive director, development at MTVH, said: “Tackling the housing crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our times.