Hiking for charity – Hegarty takes on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, we are honouring the values and ‘local firm’ ethos that has defined our identity for half a century, by embarking on a journey of community kindness with 50 initiatives planned over the next 12 months.

With these 50 activities, we aim to help local residents, causes, communities and charities in a variety of ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have also upped our usual single annual charity partner from one to four this year, with a charity close to each of our office locations – Sports Connections Foundation in Peterborough, MindSpace in Stamford, Pepper’s A Safe Place in Oakham and Dementia Support in Market Deeping – all benefiting from a fundraising boost in 2024.

Some of the team taking on the Yorkshire 3 Peak's challenge

A key event happening for our 50th anniversary this year will be the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge, taking place Friday 21st June to Sunday 23rd June 2024. With members of our team tackling a walk up all of the three peaks, totalling an impressive 24 miles, all in aid of raising much needed funds for our 4 charities.

The route will take our team through the village of Horton in Ribblesdale, to climbing Pen Y Ghent, and trekking past the Ribblehead Viaduct. Then they’ll scale the other 2 peaks, Whernside, the highest of the 3, and finally Ingleborough.

Our team has been working hard, gathering the equipment they need and getting practice and training in for the challenge later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Miller from our accounts department said, “Clare (also from our accounts team) and I have a few walks planned, we are doing an 8 mile walk around Burghley and Stamford to start with, then a full walk around Rutland Water (23 miles) followed by a day trip to Lincoln to do a few trips up Steep Hill, obviously there will be some coffee stops on that route.

Yorkshire 3 Peaks route map

Looking forward to hopefully seeing some lovely views from the 3 peaks and having everything crossed for some good weather!!”

Whilst the challenge will be good fun for our members of staff taking part, ultimately, it’s about raising money for our 4 charities: Sports Connections Foundation, MindSpace, Pepper’s A Safe Place, and Dementia Support.

We are collecting all of the money raised for the 4 charities through our Giving Wheel page to be split equally at the end of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’d love to raise £3,000 from the challenge to make a brilliant contribution to our goal for the year of £10,000. Our team will be asking for donations from their friends and family to support these fantastic local charities and we welcome all support to help us achieve our target and cheer on those taking on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks challenge.

Anything you can give would be greatly appreciated, and don’t forget to follow our journey through our 50th year on socials!