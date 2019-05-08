Here’s the fill list of winners of the iiE’s prestigious eco-awards in Peterborough

Have your say

Eco-aware employers across the Peterborough area have been praised for their actions to preserve scarce resources.

The businesses, who together have saved 5,856 tonnes of CO2 - equivalent to taking 253 cars off the road - were celebrated at the annual Investors in the Environment (iiE) Awards.

The awards were presented at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road.

April Sotomayer, of the iiE, said: “We so delighted by the amazing achievements of our member businesses.

“The past year has seen rising momentum and public action on climate change, but often businesses feel at a loss to what they could do to best make a difference.”

At the awards, businesses secured Bronze, Silver or the highest level of Green accreditation - there was also a number of other awards.

The full list of iiE Awards 2019 winners:

Bronze:

IPM Global Mobility

Nene Park Trust

3 Sixty Accountants

Crick Software

Peterborough Council of Voluntary Service (PCVS)

Silver:

Davies Veterinary Specialists

Longhurst Group Limited

Pluswipes Limited

Green Heart Clean

Green:

Peterborough Regional College

BCS Consulting

The GBN

Athene Communications

Brook & Mayo

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Roythornes Solicitors

Daventry District Council

Buckles Solicitors

Wellingborough (Greatwell) Homes

Cross Keys Homes

Allia

Hegarty Solicitors

City College Peterborough

University of Northampton

Hunt & Coombs Solicitors

Cambridge & Counties Bank

IKEA Distribution Centre Peterborough

Budget Paper Supplies

Skanska – Peterborough Highways

Walters

Peterborough City Council

Princebuild

Most Improved

Wellingborough (Greatwell) Homes

Great Green Stars

IKEA Distribution Centre Peterborough

City College Peterborough

Daventry District Council

University of Northampton

Buckles Solicitors

Roythornes Solicitors

Budget Paper Supplies

The GBN

Overall Outstanding Achievement Award

Skanska – Peterborough Highways

Peterborough Regional College

Hunt & Coombs Solicitors

Best Green Champions

Clare Topping – Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

Ellie West – Davies Veterinary Specialists

Ann Barrasso – Roythornes Solicitors