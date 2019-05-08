Here’s the fill list of winners of the iiE’s prestigious eco-awards in Peterborough

Eco-aware employers across the Peterborough area have been praised for their actions to preserve scarce resources.
The businesses, who together have saved 5,856 tonnes of CO2 - equivalent to taking 253 cars off the road - were celebrated at the annual Investors in the Environment (iiE) Awards.
The awards were presented at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road.
April Sotomayer, of the iiE, said: “We so delighted by the amazing achievements of our member businesses.
“The past year has seen rising momentum and public action on climate change, but often businesses feel at a loss to what they could do to best make a difference.”
At the awards, businesses secured Bronze, Silver or the highest level of Green accreditation - there was also a number of other awards.
The full list of iiE Awards 2019 winners:
Bronze:
IPM Global Mobility
Nene Park Trust
3 Sixty Accountants
Crick Software
Peterborough Council of Voluntary Service (PCVS)
Silver:
Davies Veterinary Specialists
Longhurst Group Limited
Pluswipes Limited
Green Heart Clean
Green:
Peterborough Regional College
BCS Consulting
The GBN
Athene Communications
Brook & Mayo
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Roythornes Solicitors
Daventry District Council
Buckles Solicitors
Wellingborough (Greatwell) Homes
Cross Keys Homes
Allia
Hegarty Solicitors
City College Peterborough
University of Northampton
Hunt & Coombs Solicitors
Cambridge & Counties Bank
IKEA Distribution Centre Peterborough
Budget Paper Supplies
Skanska – Peterborough Highways
Walters
Peterborough City Council
Princebuild
Most Improved
Wellingborough (Greatwell) Homes
Great Green Stars
IKEA Distribution Centre Peterborough
City College Peterborough
Daventry District Council
University of Northampton
Buckles Solicitors
Roythornes Solicitors
Budget Paper Supplies
The GBN
Overall Outstanding Achievement Award
Skanska – Peterborough Highways
Peterborough Regional College
Hunt & Coombs Solicitors
Best Green Champions
Clare Topping – Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust
Ellie West – Davies Veterinary Specialists
Ann Barrasso – Roythornes Solicitors