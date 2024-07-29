Hampton Gardens Co-op launches to serve the community

By Andrew TorrContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:36 BST
Co-op launches its newest store today (Friday, 26 July) to serve and support the community of Hampton Gardens, Peterborough.

Located in Waterhouse Way, Hampton Gardens, the 2,700 sq ft purpose-built convenience store has created 15 local jobs.

Hampton Garden’s new Co-op serves-up a Costa Coffee Express and in-store bakery along with a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

The online home delivery of groceries is available locally via Deliveroo; Just Eat and Uber Eats - where groceries are picked fresh in local stores and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

Hampton Gardens Co-op LaunchesHampton Gardens Co-op Launches
There is also customer car parking, parcel collection services available through an InPost Locker and, a free ATM to provide access to cash in the community.

Co-op is committed to supporting UK farmers, growers and suppliers, with all of its fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its ready meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches, 100% British.

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle harder to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.

Irfan Ahmed, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store. It looks fantastic, and we are enjoying welcoming our members and customers into their brand-new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.

Hampton Gardens Co-op LaunchesHampton Gardens Co-op Launches
"Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its Member-owners own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership app.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting: www.coop.co.uk/membership

Hampton Garden’s Co-op opens between 7am-10pm daily.

