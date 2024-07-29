Hampton Gardens Co-op launches to serve the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Co-op launches its newest store today (Friday, 26 July) to serve and support the community of Hampton Gardens, Peterborough.

Located in Waterhouse Way, Hampton Gardens, the 2,700 sq ft purpose-built convenience store has created 15 local jobs.

Hampton Garden’s new Co-op serves-up a Costa Coffee Express and in-store bakery along with a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online home delivery of groceries is available locally via Deliveroo; Just Eat and Uber Eats - where groceries are picked fresh in local stores and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

Hampton Gardens Co-op Launches

There is also customer car parking, parcel collection services available through an InPost Locker and, a free ATM to provide access to cash in the community.

Co-op is committed to supporting UK farmers, growers and suppliers, with all of its fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its ready meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches, 100% British.

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle harder to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irfan Ahmed, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store. It looks fantastic, and we are enjoying welcoming our members and customers into their brand-new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.

Hampton Gardens Co-op Launches

"Co-op also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its Member-owners own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership app.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting: www.coop.co.uk/membership