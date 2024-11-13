GLADCA marks 52 years of community empowerment and growth in Peterborough

By Manimala Ragavan
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 09:05 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 11:52 GMT
On November 6th, GLADCA celebrated 52 years of dedicated community service at the Salvation Army, marking its 52nd Annual General Meeting by presenting certificates to attendees of ESOL and IT courses.

With over 300 participants, the event featured guest speakers, including Sughra Ahmed of the Peterborough Cultural Alliance, Julia Bates Chief Curriculum Officer IEG and Adrian Chapman from PCC.

Since the 1970s, GLADCA has evolved into a vital “one-stop shop” for Peterborough residents, offering services like health, education, immigration support, and diversity events.

Yasmin Ilahi, Co-director/Manager, emphasised GLADCA's holistic approach to addressing community needs, fostering wellbeing, and promoting inclusivity.

52nd Annual General Meeting

She noted that many learners progress to higher education, secure jobs, and advocate for their communities.

Director Mohammad Choudhary highlighted GLADCA's inaugural cricket tournament, which aimed to unite diverse communities. GLADCA’s mission also includes guiding residents on legal pathways and responsibilities.

Proud of its grassroots impact, GLADCA aims to expand its services and continue transforming lives across the community.

