GLADCA marks 52 years of community empowerment and growth in Peterborough
With over 300 participants, the event featured guest speakers, including Sughra Ahmed of the Peterborough Cultural Alliance, Julia Bates Chief Curriculum Officer IEG and Adrian Chapman from PCC.
Since the 1970s, GLADCA has evolved into a vital “one-stop shop” for Peterborough residents, offering services like health, education, immigration support, and diversity events.
Yasmin Ilahi, Co-director/Manager, emphasised GLADCA's holistic approach to addressing community needs, fostering wellbeing, and promoting inclusivity.
She noted that many learners progress to higher education, secure jobs, and advocate for their communities.
Director Mohammad Choudhary highlighted GLADCA's inaugural cricket tournament, which aimed to unite diverse communities. GLADCA’s mission also includes guiding residents on legal pathways and responsibilities.
Proud of its grassroots impact, GLADCA aims to expand its services and continue transforming lives across the community.