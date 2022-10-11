Giant new reservoir near Peterborough will supply water for quarter of a million homes

Plans for a giant new reservoir near Peterborough that could supply water to quarter of a million homes.

The plans would see the new reservoir built north of Chatteris – and along with providing a crucial water source, would be a home to wildlife as well.

Anglian Water’s plans come after one of the hottest and driest summers on record.

Plans for the new reservoir have been revealed

Dr Geoff Darch, Water Resources Strategy Manager for Anglian Water said: “This project will build on decades of existing investment in resilient infrastructure – like a 400km strategic pipeline which will move water from the north to the south and east of the region, existing networks of reservoirs and water storage, as well as continuing to help customers to reduce demand and driving down leakage to world leading low levels. But we know, that to keep taps running in the future, we’ll need more water storage in our region, in the form of new reservoirs.”

After detailed work between Anglian Water working in partnership with Cambridge Water, the findings of a detailed site selection study will be shared as part of the consultation beginning next week.

Geoff added: “The new reservoir will store more water so it’s always on tap when we need it, meeting the challenges of a changing climate and a growing population. It will mean less water is taken from sensitive sources, such as chalk streams, helping us to protect and restore the environment.

“Our vision for the project goes beyond just building a reservoir. We want to create a place where water, people and nature come together. That means creating space for wildlife, such as wetlands, alongside enabling new recreational and educational activities and natural places for people to explore. It also means creating new jobs and providing opportunities for local businesses and tourism.

