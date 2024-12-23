Ghost jobs and vampire tactics: Gi Group sheds light on deceptive recruitment trends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading recruitment firm Gi Group, which has a branch in Peterborough on Cowgate, has warned about two troubling trends reshaping the UK job market – ghost hiring and vampire recruitment – as UK hiring slumps to ‘pandemic-era’ levels according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and accountants KPMG.

The practices are causing significant harm to jobseekers, companies, and the wider employment landscape, threatening to undermine trust and efficiency in hiring processes.

Ghost hiring, where organisations advertise roles they do not intend to fill, has grown alarmingly common. A 2024 study revealed that up to 40 per cent of companies in the UK post “phantom” job ads, creating confusion and disappointment for candidates. The practice is often driven by companies seeking to gauge market talent or appear as though they are expanding, but it leaves jobseekers stranded after applying for non-existent roles. Beyond the human toll, this tactic is also a costly misstep for businesses, as resources spent managing these faux processes deliver no tangible outcomes.

Vampire recruitment compounds these challenges. This practice describes protracted hiring cycles that drain candidates' energy and enthusiasm by demanding extensive rounds of interviews or tasks, with no guarantee of an offer. The method alienates jobseekers and tarnishes the employer brand, as negative experiences shared on professional networks like LinkedIn can dissuade potential applicants.

Andy Carpenter, Senior Director of Operations SMS at Gi Group

Andy Carpenter, Senior Director of Operations SMS at Gi Group's UK, decried the implications of these practices. “Recruitment should foster trust and collaboration between employers and candidates. Instead, ghost hiring and vampire recruitment undermine this relationship. These trends are both morally questionable and strategically flawed, as they waste company resources and repel top talent.”

The broader implications are significant. A growing body of evidence suggests that jobseekers, already navigating a cost-of-living crisis and post-pandemic job market shifts, are increasingly wary of engaging with companies perceived as dishonest or disorganised in their hiring efforts. For organisations, the stakes include not only reputation damage but also the long-term risk of failing to attract high-calibre professionals, especially in competitive industries like tech, healthcare, and finance.

Andy further emphasised the need for immediate action. He said: “At Gi Group, we advocate for modern, candidate-focused recruitment. Businesses must embrace transparency, streamline hiring processes, and commit to treating applicants with respect. Clear communication, realistic timelines, and genuine engagement will not only attract better candidates but also position companies as employers of choice.”

Gi Group is urging businesses to adopt these best practices and to partner with an experienced recruitment expert to address the erosion of trust in the job market. By prioritising ethical recruitment strategies, companies can help restore fairness, reduce inefficiencies, and foster a healthier relationship with the workforce—a necessary shift in a rapidly evolving employment landscape.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.