German distributor of household and kitchen appliances Vorwerk will be moving into Ortongate Shopping Centre after its application was approved by the city council.

The corporation will be expanding its presence in England, which already includes 13 stores in locations such as London, the Cotswolds, Southampton, Manchester and Birmingham.

The application to move into one of the centre’s vacant units stated that the unit will be used as a shop, training and development centre.

The currently vacant unit at the Ortongate Shopping Centre.

It would also have ancillary uses such as testing food equipment, recipe development, repairing electrical equipment, cooking demonstrations and cooking classes.

The proposed opening hours are between 8am to 10pm between Monday and Friday and 8am to 6pm at weekends.

