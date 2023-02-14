German household appliance suppliers' move to Peterborough approved
The company will be opening its 14th store in England in Peterborough.
German distributor of household and kitchen appliances Vorwerk will be moving into Ortongate Shopping Centre after its application was approved by the city council.
The corporation will be expanding its presence in England, which already includes 13 stores in locations such as London, the Cotswolds, Southampton, Manchester and Birmingham.
The application to move into one of the centre’s vacant units stated that the unit will be used as a shop, training and development centre.
It would also have ancillary uses such as testing food equipment, recipe development, repairing electrical equipment, cooking demonstrations and cooking classes.
The proposed opening hours are between 8am to 10pm between Monday and Friday and 8am to 6pm at weekends.
The application can viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 22/01760/FUL.