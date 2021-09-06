Funding to move Peterborough’s Station Quarter to next stage welcomed

Peterborough Railway Station

The £350,000 will be given by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) to revamp land around Peterborough Railway Station. The proposals would see shops and additional passenger facilities, which it is hoped will improve people’s first impressions of the city when they arrive by train.

The area around the station will include a new pedestrianised route into the city centre, making it easier, safer and more direct for passengers to access the city. It will also look at a new western station entrance on the opposite side of the train tracks, with parking, that will aid in the reduction of congestion levels on Crescent Bridge.

The decision to approve the funding was made at the CPCA meeting last month (Wednesday, 25 August) and means the partners now have the funds to put together a strategic outline business case. This will set out future aspirations for the Station Quarter site to deliver improvements to transport infrastructure and new homes and jobs for the city. This investment from the CPCA will complement £60,000 already committed by partners Network Rail, Peterborough City Council and LNER.

Once the strategic outline business case is completed in roughly six months time, the trio will meet the requirements to bid to the CPCA to be considered for a Levelling Up Fund Round 2 Round Two Transport bid for funding of up to £50million from government to make the plans a reality.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning, commercial strategy and investment at Peterborough City Council, said: “This is a great chance to bid for funding from Government to complement the existing Towns Fund funding we have already received. It will mean we are able to work with our partners Network Rail and LNER to make greater use of the surface level car park at the site and to create a more welcoming entrance to Peterborough for visitors to our city. We welcome this money from the Combined Authority to be able to take these plans further.”

Paul McKeown, Investment Director for Network Rail, said: “This project will make a big difference for passengers using Peterborough station, so we’re delighted to be able to contribute to it. The plans which are being developed would transform access to the station, making rail a more attractive choice for the local community and visitors to the city.”