Peterborough Station Quarter development given £350,000 to advance plans

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson.

The drawdown, from the Transport Response Fund, is for the development of a Strategic Outline Business Case (SOBC). Members of the combined authority, who backed the proposal from mayor Dr Nik Johnson, were also asked to note the programme for developing the SOBC.

Peterborough City Council with partners Network Rail and London North East Rail were seeking the funding for the SOBC to support investment proposals for Peterborough Rail Station and a potential future Levelling Up Fund bid to government from the Combined Authority as the Local Transport Authority.

A feasibility report from April 2020 showed the potential not only to transform the passenger and staff experience of Peterborough station but to showcase how a comprehensive re-development would be transformational for the whole rail station area and the City of Peterborough itself.

Members heard that this is the opportunity by improving passenger facilities and customer experience with a station enhancements project consisting of the following:

• Creation of a new gateway station through extension of existing assets and new build;

• New and enhanced east station entrance;

• Upgrade and replacement of existing footbridge;

• New west station entrance easing passenger flows at peak commuting times and improving the operational efficiency of the Station as well as reducing congestion into the city from the west over Crescent Bridge;

• Upgraded and extended platform canopies; and

• Improved, safer and more direct walking and cycling connections to the city centre.