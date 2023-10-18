Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lamb reared at Nene Park will go on sale at Ferry Meadows as part of a new partnership with Grasmere Farm.

The lamb is being reared at Castor and Ailsworth, and along with Ferry Meadows will be available to buy at Grasmere’s shops in Stamford, Market Deeping and Vine House Farm from Friday (October 20).

Following on from the lamb box scheme which has been available from Nene Park for the last 2 years, Nene Park lamb comes from the share farming partnership between Nene Park Trust and brothers Craig and Ryan Baxter. The partnership places the utmost importance on the welfare of its animals, ensuring they live happy, healthy lives, grazing outside all year round through a farming system that is entirely forage based. The result is 100% grass-fed lamb with delicious flavour and tender, succulent cuts.

Craig and Ryan Baxter, who are behind the scheme

Nene Park’s share farming partner Ryan said: “It is a real privilege to be partnering with Grasmere Farm - a local, family run butchers with a reputation for quality, to process and retail lamb from Nene Park. From the very beginning of our farming journey at Nene Park, the vision was to farm sustainably and supply pasture-fed, slow-grown lamb products locally. This partnership marks the next chapter in that journey and will see Nene Park lamb made readily available to a wider customer base.

“As farmers, putting food on the table is what we do. Animal welfare comes first, 365 days a year, and it is altogether more satisfying to know that with Grasmere, we will close the loop and have full sight over all that we produce.”

The product range has been carefully selected by the experts at Grasmere Farm and will include traditional style lamb shanks, legs and chops alongside delicately flavoured burgers, kebabs and pinwheels.

