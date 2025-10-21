Free event to show Peterborough businesses how to advertise on radio

A free event in Peterborough on Friday, October 24 will show local businesses how to harness the power of radio advertising, and it’s already proving popular with the city’s business community.

Hosted by The Peterborough Advertising & Marketing Company (The PAMCo) in partnership with Bauer Media, the event — titled “How to Advertise Your Business on Radio” — will take place at The Bull Hotel Peterborough and aims to help businesses of all sizes to learn how to reach more customers through radio and digital audio.

Attendees will hear directly from Bauer Media, the team behind stations such as Hits Radio, Greatest Hits Radio and Kiss, on how to plan, create and measure effective radio campaigns that get results.

“Many local businesses are surprised to find how affordable and targeted radio can be,” said Dominic McMullan, Director of The Peterborough Advertising & Marketing Company.

This event is for marketeers in the Peterborough area.

“With digital audio and smart speakers, there’s never been a better time for businesses in our area to use radio to reach new customers.”

The free session will cover:

* How to craft creative messages that get noticed on air

* How to reach specific audiences across Peterborough and beyond

Bauer Radio brands

* The role of radio and digital audio in today’s marketing mix

* Practical advice on budgeting and measuring campaign success

“Radio remains one of the most trusted and effective forms of advertising,” said Freddie Scherer of Bauer Media.

“We’re excited to show local businesses how to use it strategically — whether they’re looking to build awareness or drive sales.”

The Lincoln Suite at the Bull Hotel

The event is free to attend, all the details can be found on Eventbrite and attendees are required to register:

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 24

Venue: The Bull Hotel, Peterborough

Time: 10am to midday

Tickets: Free via Eventbrite – https://tinyurl.com/mrhvey4f