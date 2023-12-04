Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A nurse who created her own skin care business in Whittlesey is celebrating a national award.

Tamsin Ford set up Aesthetics by Tamsin, based in Broad Street, five years ago and has just won the ‘best transformation’ trophy at the national PCA Skin Awards, held in London.

She said: "I’m so happy and proud to have won this award from a world leading medical skincare brand.

"It means the investment in developing the professional skills, knowledge and techniques to help others feel better about the skin they are in was worth it.”

Tamsin is a nurse practitioner who invested more than £10,000 in her training in aesthetics and skincare, and studied for MSc and BSc degrees. She offers a home-care regime and in-clinic treatments.

She said: “I have always wanted to make a difference to other people’s lives so seeing the change in someone’s confidence from treating something like acne is hugely rewarding.

"It also means the business will hopefully continue to develop - I’ve had five years of steady organic growth. I hope to expand by taking on another nurse prescriber in the New Year as we continue to grow.

She added: “I’m hugely motivated to deliver exactly what I wanted as a client; safe, professional aesthetics and skin treatment provided by a medically trained and competent person who wouldn’t leave me looking ‘fake’ or artificial.

"I’m about subtle, safe, natural treatments.”

The inspiration to set up her own business came after mum-of-two Tasmin had Botox treatment in her mid-40s.

She said: “I felt like I had a little ‘win’ against time. I started to look into the training involved to prescribe and inject Botox myself.

"I finished a Masters degree and booked my first aesthetic course at the Skin Viva training school in Manchester. I came away determined to get this dream off the ground.”

Tamsin added: “I hope this award will shine a light on my business. I still work part time in the NHS too and am also training to deliver medical acupuncture.