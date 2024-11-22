Flushed with success: Pub toilets in Peterborough area crowned in 'Loo of the Year' awards
Three Wetherspoon pubs in the Peterborough area are ‘flushed’ with success after winning acclaim in the ‘Loo of the Year ‘ Awards 2024.
The College Arms in The Broadway, The Draper’s Arms in Cowgate, and The George Hotel in Market Place, Whittlesey, are all on a ‘roll’ after achieving a platinum grading.
The Ivy Wall in New Road, Spalding, also won a platinum award.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
Toilets are graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets left ungraded.
The bogs are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Those that don’t meet the criteria see their chances of winning an award go ‘down the pan’.
Despite the Draper’s Arms’ toilets being located upstairs at a distance from the bar – they still came up trumps by impressing the inspectors.
The pub’s manager, Christopher Parkes, said: “We are delighted with the grading. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of away from home toilet provision across the UK.
The Loo of the Year Awards 2024 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the four pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pubs deserve their platinum awards.”
