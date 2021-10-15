First 10 small retailers named for new venture at Peterborough Beales

Beales CEO Tony Brown EMN-210104-165656009

And bosses say there are another 10 to 15 home-based retailers still in the pipeline to feature in the Westgate store’s new Market Place.

The Market Place is a 5,000sq ft area in the Beales store given over to locally based concessions and which will open for trading from Monday.(October 19)

The first 10 traders are: Arc Sculpture, Peacock-Smith Art, James Green Art, ChickenWired, Velour Clothing, Skateboard clothing, CharmShape nightware and embroidery, Stamford Chocolates, Gerry Wells crafts and housewares and Wilson handmade trays

Chief executive Tony Brown said: “I am delighted with the quality of those who have been in touch to join the Market Place.

“We have 10 signed up so far and hope to get more signed up soon.

“Over time people will see that what we are doing will get better and better.

He added: “I am releasing a big space to do this and seeking entrepreneurs with their own brands – those making their products at home – who want a chance to sell in our store.

“It is a marvellous opportunity for independent local retailers to showcase their products.”

In addition, Beales will also be opening its new Hidden Treasures section, which will feature an array of clearance products and toys.

Beales operated in Peterborough for nine years until the national retailer’s collapse into administration in 2020.

The Beales web address and brand were bought last year by New Start 2020, of which Mr Brown is a director.