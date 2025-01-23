Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the UK festival season only a few months away, now is the perfect time to start planning your summer work.

Late January is prime time for festival organisers to start ramping up recruitment for a variety of roles, ranging from on-site opportunities to behind-the-scenes positions that keep the show running.

Whether you’re looking for a summer adventure, a stepping stone into the events industry or a long-term career, the UK festival scene offers a wealth of opportunities.

By starting your job hunt now, you’ll be well-placed to secure a role that suits your skills and interests. From pulling pints to coordinating stages, there’s a festival job out there with your name on it.

So get applying and get ready for an unforgettable summer! Here are some key roles to watch out for and apply for right now.

(Photos: Getty Images/Pexels) | Getty Images/Pexels

On-site roles

Event stewarding and security

Many festivals rely on stewarding and security staff to ensure the safety and smooth running of the event. Companies like Showsec, G4S and other event staffing agencies often start hiring early in the year.

These roles typically involve monitoring crowd safety, giving directions to attendees and responding to incidents.

While the pay may not be high (often minimum wage or slightly above), the perks include a free ticket to the festival and a unique behind-the-scenes perspective.

Bar staff

Festival bars are always buzzing, and they need a small army of staff to keep them running. Companies like Peppermint Bars and others handle bar operations at multiple events across the UK.

These roles are often paid hourly, with rates typically starting around £10-£12 per hour, plus tips. Most companies provide basic training, so experience isn’t always necessary.

Volunteer roles

Volunteering is a great way to get involved with festivals if you’re looking for a free ticket and don’t mind putting in a few hours of work. Organisations like Oxfam and My Cause UK recruit volunteers to steward festivals while raising money for charity.

Volunteers usually work shifts of around 20-25 hours across the event, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the music.

Catering staff

From artisan food trucks to large-scale catering operations, festivals are always on the lookout for people to keep attendees fed. These roles often pay an hourly wage and may include free meals and accommodation.

Keep an eye on job boards and social media for openings from catering companies that tour the UK festival circuit.

Stage crew and runners

If you’ve got a knack for logistics or an interest in live production, working as part of the stage crew or as a runner can be an exciting way to get closer to the action.

These roles involve helping with equipment, liaising with artists and ensuring the schedule runs smoothly. Many festivals hire stage crew directly, but you can also look at companies that provide production services, such as Showforce.

Behind-the-scenes roles

Marketing and social media

As festival season approaches, organisers ramp up their marketing efforts to build buzz and sell tickets. This creates opportunities for marketing assistants, social media managers, and content creators.

These roles might be temporary contracts or internships, but they offer valuable experience and the chance to make industry connections.

Check the careers pages of festivals like Glastonbury, Boomtown or Latitude, as well as creative job boards such as Arts Jobs or The Dots.

Operations and logistics

Festivals are complex operations that require meticulous planning. Behind-the-scenes roles in operations and logistics might include site coordinators, artist liaison officers or transport managers.

These positions are often more permanent and come with competitive salaries. Experience in event management or logistics is typically required, but entry-level roles, such as operations assistants, may also be available.

Sponsorship and partnerships

Big festivals often work with major brands to secure sponsorships and partnerships. Roles in this area might involve coordinating with brands, managing activations on-site or negotiating contracts.

These jobs are typically based at the festival’s headquarters rather than on-site, and they often require a background in marketing, sales or account management.

Production coordinators and technicians

For those with technical skills, production roles such as sound engineers, lighting technicians and production coordinators are in high demand.

These jobs involve working closely with artists and crews to ensure that performances go off without a hitch. While experience is usually necessary, entry-level roles like production assistants can be a way to get started.

Sustainability officers

With festivals under increasing pressure to reduce their environmental impact, many now hire sustainability officers or green team leaders to oversee recycling programs, reduce waste and promote eco-friendly practices.

These roles often appeal to those with a background in environmental science or a passion for sustainability.

Tips for landing a festival job

Start early: Many roles are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply as soon as job postings go live.

Many roles are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply as soon as job postings go live. Tailor your application: Highlight relevant skills like customer service, teamwork or technical expertise. For creative or marketing roles, consider including a portfolio.

Highlight relevant skills like customer service, teamwork or technical expertise. For creative or marketing roles, consider including a portfolio. Network: Attend industry events or connect with people working in the festival scene through platforms like LinkedIn.

Attend industry events or connect with people working in the festival scene through platforms like LinkedIn. Be flexible: Working at a festival often means long hours, unusual conditions and a willingness to adapt. Showing you’re up for the challenge can set you apart.

Where to find festival jobs

