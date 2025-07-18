Expansion for beauty and wellness treatment centre in Peterborough
Peterborough Headspa, which opened in February last year, has just moved its services to new premises in Grosvenor Road, Whittlesey, which were previously used by AA Whittlesey Computers.
Owner Kayley Britton said: “The new premises will allow us to operate two head spa rooms and one beauty therapy room.
“Opening beauty treatments is new to us as we currently only do Japanese head spas.
She said “We have an amazing new member of staff joining us with lots of new and exciting beauty treatments.
Kayley added: “My aim when opening the headspa last year was to offer luxury headspa treatments in a safe, calming environment and that's what we have achieved.”
The team includes Kayley and Sammie who work full time providing headspa packages, Shannon who does the luxury footspa packages and Sophie, a beautician who provides facials and massages.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.