Event will raise awareness of value of employing those with additional needs in Peterborough

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Additional Needs Employment Event will see employers – and both councils - explain the benefits of hiring people with disabilities, as well as how small reasonable adjustments in the workplace can open up much more opportunities for people with additional needs, such as learning disabilities, autism and a range of neurodiverse conditions.

The virtual seminar is taking place on 25 March, from 10.30-12pm, and will allow for best practice to be shared, as well as a Q&A. It follows a similar event held last May, and it is hoped that greater awareness and knowledge of what this valuable workforce can offer will increase the number of people that can gain paid employment locally.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university at Peterborough City Council, said: “As an inclusive organisation I am pleased we welcome people from all backgrounds and with different health needs who can offer a wide range of skills and experiences. It is important to diversify the workforce as much as possible, otherwise you restrict your knowledge and ignore a vast wealth of talent and know-how.

“It is worth employers taking part in this event so they can learn how even some small adjustments can open up jobs to a much greater pool of candidates which will in turn benefit them going forward.”

Details of how to sign up can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cambridgeshire-and-peterborough-additional-needs-employment-event-tickets-223221330007.