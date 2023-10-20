A Chatteris-based engineering company has announced the appointment of a new director.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Advanced Precision Technologies, which specialises in 5-axis CNC programming and manufacturing, has appointed Danny Speirs as a co-director, signalling the start of a phase of planned expansion.

Danny brings with him 25 years of manufacturing engineering experience and joins the business after spending the last 12 years at Mercedes High Performance Powertrains. He will now work with founder and fellow director Thomas White on guiding Advanced Precision Technologies through a significant period of growth.

Since May, Advanced Precision Technologies has invested in a new 5-axis CMX 70U machine from DMG MORI and OPEN MIND hyperMILL programming software. It is also investing heavily in refurbishing its 1,486 sq ft premises at the South Fens Enterprise Park and working towards several key ISO accreditations which Thomas and Danny hope will open doors for them with major motorsport, automotive and medical equipment brands.

Danny said: “Thomas has already achieved so much since establishing Advanced Precision Technologies last year, including moving into our premises in Chatteris. I’m delighted to be joining the business as a director and working together as business partners to press ahead with our exciting growth plans and really get our name out there as leaders in the manufacturing of high performance parts.”

Thomas said: “Having previously worked with Danny, I am hugely excited to announce him as a co-director of the business. We have some exciting plans coming to fruition and Danny will be a massive influence in developing and steering the business towards the vision that we both share.”