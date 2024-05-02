Emergency response charity receives £1,500 donation from Cambridgeshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since 1971, the charity has treated over 70,000 patients, and in 2023 experienced its busiest year on record responding to over 1,900 emergencies and saving countless lives.

The donation came as part of The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Magpas Air Ambulance is located at Alconbury Weald near Huntingdon, near David Wilson Homes’ new Alconbury Weald development.

Shelley Green, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at Magpas Air Ambulance, said: “We bring the very best pre-hospital care, by air or by land to a population of over 10 million people.

“The Magpas Air Ambulance medical team often find themselves in hostile environments. They treat the sickest of patients wherever their incident occurs, in all weather conditions and come into contact with bodily fluids. The £1,500 donation will therefore be used to provide new outer flight wear for three of our lifesaving medics.

“Magpas Air Ambulance is not a state-funded service and relies on generous public donations like this one to continue saving lives.

“Not only do donations help pay for lifesaving equipment, drugs and resources, but also help free up time for fundraising activities elsewhere, ensuring we generate the six million pounds needed to deliver our 24/7 service.

“Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund Scheme, is a fantastic initiative, allowing charities like ours benefit from such amazing donations. Everyone at Magpas Air Ambulance would like to offer Barratt and David Wilson homes our most sincere thank you.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Magpas Air Ambulance a donation to support the fantastic and important work it does.”

“The charity is a lifeline to so many people in need, it is truly heart-warming to help them in this way.”

To find out more, please visit the website at Magpas Air Ambulance.