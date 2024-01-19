Electronics company Anglia Components extends its reach into Europe
An electronic components supplier in Wisbech is looking to expand its services across Europe.
Anglia Components, based in Sandall Road, is extending its eCommerce platform into the European mainland.
It is p[art of the company’s goal to achieve a £100 million turnover by the end of the year.
The new move has been made possible by a major investment in Anglia’s logistics infrastructure and website and which has enabled the company to offer a two day delivery service,
Once ordered from its Anglia Live eCommerce platform, products are sent out from its UK distribution centre and shipped by FedEx through its Paris hub.
Karen Ward, commercial director, said: “Anglia can compete on price, availability and delivery with any of our competitors, and we have identified there is a gap in the market for a Europe-wide digital distributor offering a competitive service from locally held inventory.
She added, “We invest heavily in inventory supported by smart AI algorithms which have been developed by our team of in-house software engineers.
"Now customers throughout Europe can experience the benefits of our approach.”
Anglia supports more than 10,000 customers and its recent £2 million expansion of its UK distribution centre will allow it to reach a further 150,000 customers.
The new facility increases the overall inventory storage space by 40 per cent. Anglia plans to hit £100 million turnover this year and aims to grow organically by 50 per cent in five years.