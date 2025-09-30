East of England business confidence falls

Business confidence in the East of England fell 32 points during September to 32%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Companies in the region reported lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down 22 points at 46%. When taken alongside their optimism in the economy, down 43 points to 17%, this gives a headline confidence reading of 32% (vs. 64% in August).

Looking ahead to the next six months, the East’s businesses identified their top target areas for growth evolving their offering, for example through new products or services (50%), entering new markets (48%) and investing in their team, such as through training (31%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly and which has been running since 2002, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Business confidence fell by 32 points in the East of England.

Overall, UK business confidence fell 12 points in September to 42%.

Firms’ confidence in their own trading prospects fell 12 points to 51%, and their optimism in the wider economy fell 11 points to 33%.

The North East was the most confident UK nation or region in September, climbing 13 points to 68%, followed by London (57%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firms across manufacturing, construction, retail and services all saw confidence fall this month. The biggest change was in manufacturing with a decline of 31 points to 31%, a two-year low. Retail sentiment fell 17 points to 40%, its lowest level in four months. Similarly, confidence in the service sector fell six points to 47%, the lowest reading since April. Construction continued to decline for the fourth consecutive month, dropping five points to 35%.

Kirsty Sadler, regional director for the East of England at Lloyds, said: “Despite this month’s results, the East’s businesses continue to show their characteristic resilience and ambition, and taking steps for further growth.

“We’ll continue to help local firms pursue their plans – whether that involves entering new markets, launching new products or upskilling their teams.”

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Commercial Banking, said: “While increased market volatility earlier in the month may have impacted confidence, levels of trading prospects and economic optimism remain above their long-term averages. Businesses may find reassurance that the Bank of England is expected to reduce interest rates further in the next six months, while long-term global bond yields have calmed which, if sustained, may have a positive impact on businesses as we move into the last few months of the year.”