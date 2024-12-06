East of England bridal boutique wins regional award in 2025 Wedding Industry Awards

Awards Evening

Shades of White has been awarded East of England Bridal Boutique of 2025 Regional Winner in The Wedding Industry Awards. Considered by many in the wedding world to be ‘the big one’. Established in 2011, TWIA is the only Regional and National client voted, expert-judged Awards in the UK Wedding Industry.

“TWIA is the most coveted, credible, rigorous and independent Awards in our Industry, so the Regional Winners really are a the top of their game” says founder of the Wedding Industry Awards Damien Bailey.

“The competition is tough, the standards very high indeed, but thanks to over 27,000 client votes and our panel of more than 150 expert judges, the Regional Winners have risen to the top in an industry that absolutely demands the best. With the UK wedding industry being worth an estimated £15 billion annually, it is no surprise that wedding suppliers are working hard to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

"Happily for this year’s winners, they’ve now got a coveted award to help them woo clients in 2025 and beyond. Regional winners will then go through to the National Final in London on 22nd January. If the excited buzz in the wedding world is anything to go by, the Wedding Industry awards 2025 are set to be the best yet”

Shades of White

It is an incredible, humbling honour to have been announced as the East of England Regional winner Bridal Boutique of 2025 in The Wedding Industry Awards Unlike most other competitions, TWIA awards you based on your whole business - not just the brides reviews - everything! From your website, your social media, your personality and customer service, your answers to the questions they ask, images of your Bridal Boutique, and most importantly, the feedback from the Brides whose weddings you have been a part of in the last year.

To even become a finalist for your region you need almost full marks in every category and this is why I am so happy, humbled and unashamedly proud to have won in my region. The regional finalists are then judged by a panel, and the winners go on to become national finalists. The winners are then announced on stage in London on 22nd January. I work so hard to deliver such a personal service to each and every bride so it is fabulous to have been recognised in this way.