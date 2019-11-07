Dutch paint maker praises performance of Peterborough business

The owners of a Dutch paint maker have praised the performance of their new venture in Peterborough.

The family-run Anker Stuy took out a three year lease on a 3,818 sq ft distribution centre in Alpha Park, in Bretton, just eight months ago.

The Duch Ambassador Simon Smits, left, receives a signed Peterborough United shirt from Simon Coward, Opportunity Peterborough's Head of Economic Development.

The premises have just been officially opened by the Dutch Ambassador to the UK, Simon Smits.

Afterwards, export director Emile Stuy said: “The business in Peterborough is very good. We are achieving our turnover goals.”

Mr Stuy said the UK’s decision on Brexit had been a factor in the move to open in Peterborough.

He said the premises would give the compnay more control over supplies to its customers in the UK, one of the firm’s largest markets.

He said: “In relation to Brexit we notice that bigger accounts are more fragile and a lot of these projects are on hold at the moment.

“It is business as usual with the smaller accounts as people are still decorating their homes.”

Mr Smits said: “Whatever the outcome of Brexit, we want to send a clear message that The Netherlands will still be on the other side of the North Sea, ready and willing to trade with the UK.

“The citizens of both our countries share a pragmatic approach to business and that’s made us very successful trading partners. There is more development ahead and Anker Stuy is one of the trailblazers for that.”

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Anker Stuy is a great fit with the entrepreneurial spirit of Peterborough.”