Double awards joy for Peterborough sewing tutor who transformed her business in lockdown

Sarah Payne

Covid-19 restrictions meant that Sarah Payne’s primary work as a demonstrator and sewing tutor came to an immediate halt.

She quickly turned to social media to host her regular demonstrations, began selling sewing kits and quarterly quilt subscriptions.

In a short space of time, the new look craft business, Sarah Payne Studios, had outgrown her home.

Sarah Payne at work in the Create and Craft studio in Peterborough.

She moved the enterprise into a unit at Peterborough Workspace in Maxwell Road, Woodston and took on one employee.

Now, in tribute to her success, she was won two highly commended awards for Best Sewing Blog and the Best Sewing Social Star at the acclaimed British Sewing Awards.

Sarah, who is also a sewing demonstrator at Peterborough-based shopping channel Create and Craft, said: “Over night, lockdown put a stop to my work as a demonstrator and tutor.

“I had to look at my business all over again. If I couldn’t get out, how would I reach my customers?”

A move was necessary to enable the business to grow.

She now films her social media content and co-ordinates the sale and supply of her kits from her unit in Woodston.

James O’Rawe, general manager at Workspace, said: “Sarah is the perfect tenant.