Developer makes egg-stra special donation to Cambridgeshire Air Ambulance team
The developer, who builds nearby at its Alconbury Weald development, donated the Easter treats to spread some cheer and to say thank you for the vital work the air ambulance team carries out across the East of England.
Ahead of Easter, David Wilson Homes delivered fifty chocolate eggs to Magpas Air Ambulance, meaning every member of the charity’s medical team received one.
Magpas Air Ambulance CEO, Daryl Brown MBE DL, said: “We’re very grateful for David Wilson Homes’ kind donation of Easter eggs. It was a wonderful surprise for our clinicians, who I know will enjoy them between missions over the Easter weekend as they continue to provide emergency care to critically ill and injured patients across the region. Gestures of appreciation like this are really welcomed during a busy shift and bring a smile to the faces of our doctors and paramedics!”
In 2023 (Magpas Air Ambulance’s busiest year on record) the charity responded to more than 1,900 medical emergencies and saved countless lives.
Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “It was a pleasure to be able to donate the Easter eggs to Magpas Air Ambulance. As well as building new homes for the community, we have a strong belief in supporting the areas in which we build and strengthening our relationship with the local community.
“It is our hope that our donation of Easter treats can go some way in thanking staff who deserve praise for the fantastic service they provide.
“The air ambulance team is a crucial lifeline for the people across the East of England, and we are more than glad to offer them this gesture to help them celebrate Easter.”
