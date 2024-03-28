Developer makes egg-stra special donation to Cambridgeshire Air Ambulance team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The developer, who builds nearby at its Alconbury Weald development, donated the Easter treats to spread some cheer and to say thank you for the vital work the air ambulance team carries out across the East of England.

Ahead of Easter, David Wilson Homes delivered fifty chocolate eggs to Magpas Air Ambulance, meaning every member of the charity’s medical team received one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magpas Air Ambulance CEO, Daryl Brown MBE DL, said: “We’re very grateful for David Wilson Homes’ kind donation of Easter eggs. It was a wonderful surprise for our clinicians, who I know will enjoy them between missions over the Easter weekend as they continue to provide emergency care to critically ill and injured patients across the region. Gestures of appreciation like this are really welcomed during a busy shift and bring a smile to the faces of our doctors and paramedics!”

B&DWC - 8514 - David from David Wilson Homes presenting Magpas Air Ambulance with their Easter eggs

In 2023 (Magpas Air Ambulance’s busiest year on record) the charity responded to more than 1,900 medical emergencies and saved countless lives.

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “It was a pleasure to be able to donate the Easter eggs to Magpas Air Ambulance. As well as building new homes for the community, we have a strong belief in supporting the areas in which we build and strengthening our relationship with the local community.

“It is our hope that our donation of Easter treats can go some way in thanking staff who deserve praise for the fantastic service they provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The air ambulance team is a crucial lifeline for the people across the East of England, and we are more than glad to offer them this gesture to help them celebrate Easter.”

For more information about the charity and its work, visit the website at Magpas Air Ambulance.

For more information about the development, visit the website at Alconbury Weald.