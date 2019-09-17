Designer creates jobs with shop opening

Homewares designer Sophie Allport has just opened a new shop in Bourne creating three jobs.

The shop, in Spalding Road, stands next to the company’s warehouse and offices, which employ 50 staff.

The construction of the shop took five months to complete with funding provided by Barclays and the Rural Development Programme for England.

Business partner Jem Allport said: “The new premises have offered us a platform on which to grow the business.

“The new shop is the latest development on our site and because it sits next to our warehouse and offices there is the feeling of being a real part of the company.

“Along with our full range, we offer an exclusive area as an outlet selling returned and seconds goods at up to half price.

“We hope we will become a destination for people interested in the brand, which in turn will be good for the local economy.”

The creation of the new shop provided an opportunity for other local businesses with work on the build and fit-out including Hardy Construction, Intone Designs and Colourbank Carpets.

Nigel Killock, relationship manager at Barclays, said: “Jem and Sophie have worked really hard to get the business to where it is today.

“They have a distinctive brand which is enjoyed by many and we are delighted we have been able to support them in the latest stage of the company’s development.”