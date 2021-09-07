Deeping Post Office to re-open after being shut since January
Market Deeping’s Post Office will re-open next month after being shut since January.
The branch, based in the Spar at Goodsey Lane, Market Deeping, is set to re-open next month, on Wednesday, October 6.
It was last based on Church Lane, but closed in January when the Postmaster resigned.
The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 8am – 7pm; Sunday: 9am – 5pm.
The previous opening hours were Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am –12.30pm
Post Office services will be provided from a low-screened counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.
Matt Hatfull, Post Office Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”