Cyber Overwatch visit Google HQ

The Google Phone Box

Local cybersecurity firm Cyber Overwatch attended Google's exclusive event 'Advancing the Future of Defence' in London on 15th September.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder and National Cyber Security Centre Advisor for Cyber Essentials Tony Upward joined other industry leaders for a evening dedicated to cybersecurity innovation, insight and opportunity, courtesy of Google.

The agenda included three speakers from Google Cloud; James Scordamaglia, Head of Google Cloud Security, who discussed the current threat landscape, Jamie Collier, Lead Threat Intel Advisor shared a playbook for cybersecurity startups and Nassir Cader, Cybersecurity Industry Lead along with a fireside chat from Mark Watson, CTO, from Comply Advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delegates were also lucky enough to gain a inside view into Google's newly landscaped building that features a rooftop garden, pool and running track for the 7,000 employees to utilise.

Cyber Overwatch Founder Tony Upward

It was important as a recognised cybersecurity startup that Cyber Overwatch were in attendance at the Google event, ensuring that we stay ahead of cybersecurity innovation, insights and trends as we strive to deliver the very best cybersecurity services for our clients.

Cyber Overwatch solves cybersecurity for businesses and MSPs, protecting and monitoring data.

The successful event concluded with drinks and networking.