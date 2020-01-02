Cyber attack forces Travelex in Peterborough to take down website

Have your say

Foreign exchange company Travelex, which employs hundreds of staff in Peterborough, has been forced to take down its website in the wake of a cyber attack.

The company, based in Worldwide House, in Thorpe Wood, where it has about 400 staff, has been seeking to resolve the issue since New Year's Eve when a software virus issue was discovered.

A statement released by the company confirms the virus has compromised some of its services.

The company deployed teams of IT specialists and external cyber security experts on New Year's Eve to isolate the virus and restore affected systems.

It says: "As a precautionary measure in order to protect data and prevent the spread of the virus, Travelex immediately took all its systems offline.

"Our investigation to date shows no indication that any personal or customer data has been compromised.

"The company’s network of branches continues to provide foreign exchange services manually."

Tony D’Souza, Chief Executive of Travelex, said: “We regret having to suspend some of our services in order to contain the virus and protect data.

"We apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result.

He added: "We are doing all we can to restore our full services as soon as possible.”

