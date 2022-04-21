Cross Keys Homes (CKH) has completed a £20 million deal to build a 105-home development in Great Haddon, Peterborough.

The selection of houses and maisonettes is made up of affordable and grant-funded homes and represents one of the registered providers’ biggest transactions to date.

In addition to CKH purchase of 105 units, the site at Great Haddon will also provide 117 build to rent homes and 125 for public sale, making it an exciting first phase of a larger development in Great Haddon.

The larger development is earmarked to provide more than 5,300 new homes over time and will radically change the landscape of Great Haddon.

CKH Chief Executive, Claire Higgins, said: “Building homes in Peterborough is a fundamental part of our strategic plan because we know there is a real need for affordable housing options in many communities across the city.

“Working with respected development partners and with funding secured from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, we know that we can continue to provide homes that mean people don’t need to choose between quality and affordability. We are delighted to be able to provide more than 100 families with a place to call home on this site in the near future.

“We always want to do more though and have the funds in place to support that ambition and more besides, so we are actively seeking opportunities to build new homes on other sites in Peterborough and the surrounding area. We positively welcome approaches from developers and housebuilders to help our vision become a reality.”

Charlotte Sawyer, partner at Devonshires who represented CKH in the deal, said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with Cross Keys Homes on this significant and complex transaction which highlights Cross Keys Homes’ focus on delivering more affordable homes in a key strategic area.”

The Great Haddon development is the latest in a long line of Peterborough-based developments by CKH which has new homes being built in Westwood, Hampton and Newark Road.

1. Great Haddon Works have started on the development Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

