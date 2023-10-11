Cracking start to the day for care home residents in Cambridgeshire
The residents of Abbey Healthcare’s Cromwell House Care Home, the birthplace of Oliver Cromwell in 1599, watched as the chicks hatched and after feeding and caring for them for only a day have decided to make them permanent residents.
Sylvia Duz, Manager of the 66-bed home on High Street, said: “Recent research shows how hens can improve wellbeing and reduce any loneliness and depression by giving people a chance to sense, feel and express their emotions and affection.
“So, this was a therapeutic initiative that we wanted to offer for the benefit of our residents, and we saw the impact straight away.
“The residents were fascinated watching the eggs waiting for them to hatch and then seeing them turn into something. It started many afternoon discussions about what came first, the chicken or the egg?
“Once they’d hatched everyone wanted to see them and be involved, holding, feeding, and cleaning them. They’ve had a calming impact and have sparked new interactions and friendships between residents.”
Wellbeing Coordinators Sam Ivanciute and Kay Baldcock have been looking after the new residents and have installed protected coops in the garden.
Sam said: “We’ve loved having the chicks so much that we’ve decided to keep them. Kay and I have also been running a gardening project with the residents so adding coops to the garden is a great natural addition.
“It’s been fantastic to see the residents getting involved with their care and I’ve no shortage of volunteers to help us maintain their new home and collect the eggs.”
Kay added: “Much like the gardening project, the hens will encourage residents to keep active, and having set jobs gives them a sense of role and responsibility which is lovely to see.”