Whittlesey retailer Aldrich Group agrees new stores deal with iconic fashion brand Ted Baker

The Aldrich Group, based at Aldrich House, in Funthams Lane, has unveiled a franchise agreement with fashion giant Ted Baker that will involve Aldrich opening at least three stores a year.

The group, which traces its origins to 1895 and operates through a network of multi-brand and franchise stores, will run the trio of stores as Ted Baker franchises.

Oliver Tookman, the Aldrich Group’s chief executive, said: “Ted Baker is an iconic, British brand, which complements our existing portfolio of premium franchise and own brand stores.

A Ted Baker store operated by the Aldrich Group.

“We are excited to work tirelessly over the coming years to continue to grow Ted’s store footprint across the UK.

“This is a significant opportunity for Ted Baker to increase its customer touchpoints across the UK, by partnering with an experienced, premium fashion retailer, enabling the brand to focus on their product innovation, ecommerce and international growth.”

Helen Costello, Ted Baker’s commercial director said. “We are delighted to be signing this agreement with the Aldrich Group. We know they have an excellent understanding of Ted Baker and our customers as a trusted partner.”

The new deal is a welcome boost for Aldrich, which employs 200 staff and has agreements with the fashion brands Superdry and fashion and accessories specialist Robert Goddard, after the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw turnover slip from £7.1 million in 2020 to £4.4 million last year.

The Aldrich Group runs stores for retailer Robert Goddard.