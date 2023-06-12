Supermarket operator Aldi has announced that it will open a new supermarket in Whittlesey.

The retailer will create 30 jobs with the launch of the store in Eastrea Road on June 29.

And Paralympics GB gold medalist Jonathan Broom-Edwards has been invited to cut the red ribbon to officially open the outlet.

He will also be giving away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

He said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

Store Manager Michelle Wilson said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Whittlesey.

"It’s set to be a special day and having Jonathan Broom-Edwards join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Whittlesey to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]