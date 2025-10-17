Shoppers can score up to 40% off homeware, and more before these stores shut 💸

Poundland is closing three more stores: West Thurrock, Deal, and Cameron Toll

Clearance sales are underway, with discounts of up to 40% on groceries, homeware, clothing, and more

West Thurrock and Deal close on 27 October; Cameron Toll remains open until January 20, 2026

The closures are part of Poundland’s restructuring, reducing its network from 800 to around 650–700 stores

The chain is simplifying pricing, with around 60% of grocery items now £1, extending to other ranges soon

Poundland is set to close three more of its high street stores, continuing a wave of closures that have swept the chain over the summer, with clearance sales now underway for eager bargain hunters.

The affected branches are in West Thurrock, Essex; Deal, Kent; and Cameron Toll, Edinburgh. The closing sales present a chance to pick up discounted essentials and treats before the stores disappear.

At West Thurrock and Deal, shoppers can already enjoy discounts of up to 40% on everything from groceries and homeware to clothing and health and beauty products.

Both stores are scheduled to close on Monday, October 27, giving local customers just over a week to snap up last-minute deals.

Poundland is closing three more stores (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Cameron Toll store started its closing sale on October 15, and will continue operating through the festive season before finally shutting on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The closures are part of Poundland’s ongoing restructuring plan, which aims to focus the retailer’s efforts on its strongest-performing locations. Since the start of the programme, the company has closed 57 stores, with 11 more awaiting final decisions.

The chain expects to operate around 650–700 stores going forward, down from 800 prior to the restructuring.

Poundland has framed this strategy as a way to secure the future of thousands of jobs and ensure the sustainability of its most successful branches.

The move also coincides with the company returning to its roots in pricing simplicity. Its grocery aisles now follow the “£1, £2, £3” model, meaning roughly 60% of all items are priced at £1.

In the coming months, this straightforward pricing will extend to general merchandise and clothing ranges, making the shopping experience simpler for customers.

