Owners of Peterborough-based Caturra Coffee Club seek to help overseas growers

Business pledges to donate one per cent of all sales

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:44 BST

​​Bosses of a Peterborough-based coffee subscription supplier are supporting calls for action to help coffee growers combat climate change.

The owners of the Caturra Coffee Club, based in Workspace House, in Maxwell Road, Woodston, say that as well as ensuring the business is carbon neutral, they are donating one per cent from all sales to environmental causes.

The action comes after a new report by international development agency Christian Aid warned that coffee mornings could become a thing of the past as farmers and growers overseas are forced out of business by the impact of climate change on their crops and livelihoods.

From left, co-owners of Caturra Coffee Club, Tricia Lillis, James Lillis and Scott Lansdell-Hill outside the Peterborough Workspace offices.From left, co-owners of Caturra Coffee Club, Tricia Lillis, James Lillis and Scott Lansdell-Hill outside the Peterborough Workspace offices.
James Lillis, founder and co-owner of the business, said: “You cannot ignore the fact that climate change is accelerating fast and poses a risk to coffee farmers.

"With extreme weather and natural disasters increasing, the people who supply our roasters will become ever more vulnerable.

“From being carbon negative to donating one per cent of all our sales to environmental causes, we’re determined to do all we can to preserve and restore our natural environment for future generations."

More than 98 million cups of coffee are consumed in the UK each day.

The owners of Caturra Coffee Club in Peterborough have vowed to to help coffee growers overseas.The owners of Caturra Coffee Club in Peterborough have vowed to to help coffee growers overseas.
Patrick Watt, Christian Aid’s chief executive, said: “Small-scale coffee farmers are living on the frontline of the climate crisis.

"To tackle the problem, the UK and other wealthy countries need to fund support for farmers in poorer countries to grow climate resilient crops and diversify their sources of income."

