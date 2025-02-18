For people who are unable to pay their energy bills, there is help available

The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG): This scheme limits the amount households pay for energy by providing government support to lower the cost of gas and electricity.

Warm Home Discount Scheme: Eligible households can receive a discount on their energy bills. This is aimed at those in or at risk of fuel poverty, such as pensioners or people on low incomes.

Winter Fuel Payment: Older people can apply for a one-off payment to help cover winter heating costs.

Priority services register: Vulnerable customers, such as those with health issues or disabilities, can register for additional support from their energy supplier, which could include emergency support and advice.

Local authority support: Many councils offer assistance with fuel bills or can direct people to charities and organisations that can provide financial support or advice.

Payment plans and flexible arrangements: If someone struggles to pay their energy bill, many suppliers offer payment plans or the option to spread payments over a longer period.

It's important for people in financial difficulty to reach out to their energy supplier or local council for advice and to see what support they may be eligible for.