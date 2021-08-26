New plans to grow fashion wear at Peterborough department store

Tony Brown at Beales.

And Tony Brown, chief executive of Beales, which reopened in Westgate in April, says he is already planning to increase some of the store’s fashion offering.

He said: “Overall we are content with the way it is going.

“Footfall is growing following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fashionwear is selling very well at the moment with brands for younger customers selling exceptionally well.

“I am planning to expand the number of brands we have here. New arrivals are likely to include the menswear brand Blue Inc and the women’s brand Miss Attire.

“Overall, I am reasonably happy with the way the store is trading.”

He said: “Homeware, electrical goods and footwear are doing exceptionally well.

“Sales of furniture are also doing well and sales of bedding are out performing expectations.

“And as more people have found they can go on holidays, sales of luggage have also been increasing.”

Beales had traded in Westgate for nine years before the national company went into administration in 2020.

The Beales web address and brand were bought last year by New Start 2020, of which Mr Brown is a director.

The first store to reopen was in Poole. Buoyed by the former Peterborough store’s trading strengths, Mr Brown choose the city as the location for the second store opening. A third Beales store has since been opened in Stockport.

Mr Brown has previously said: “The Peterborough store always traded to a high standard and we see a future here for us.

“I am very confident that it will work well.”