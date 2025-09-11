The supermarket is extending opening hours to help you stock up before the closures 🎄

A major supermarket has confirmed that all of its UK stores will close for three key days.

Shoppers planning a post-Christmas grocery run will need to plan ahead this year, as Aldi will shut its doors on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

The closures continue Aldi’s long-standing policy of giving staff extra time off over the holidays, a move the retailer says is designed to let colleagues enjoy time with their families.

Stores will reopen on Saturday, December 27 and Friday, January 2, 2026, respectively.

“Christmas is a special time, and we want to ensure all of our colleagues have the opportunity to relax and enjoy it with their loved ones,” said Rebecca Heley, communications director at Aldi UK.

“We know how hard colleagues work to deliver an amazing Christmas for our customers, and this is one small way of saying thank you.”

While shoppers may need to adjust plans around the closures, Aldi is helping ease the impact by extending opening hours across its stores in the run-up to Christmas, ensuring customers can stock up on festive essentials.

The announcement comes shortly after Aldi’s recent pay rise for store staff, boosting entry-level wages to £13.02 per hour nationally and £14.05 per hour within the M25.

The discounter also remains the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks, underlining its focus on staff wellbeing.

For those hoping to make the most of Aldi’s pre-Christmas opening hours, now is the time to prepare shopping lists and consider timing, especially as the supermarket remains one of the UK’s busiest during the holiday period.

Aldi continues to recruit across the UK, reflecting its ongoing expansion plans. Prospective employees can explore opportunities through aldirecruitment.co.uk.

For shoppers, the takeaway is clear: plan ahead if you rely on Aldi over the festive season.

With three days of closures, stocking up before Christmas is essential, but the extra time off for staff is a reminder that even the busiest retailers are making room for a little holiday cheer.

