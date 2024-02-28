Commercial excellence award for Whittlesey haulage company
Peterborough-based Boons Transport has been presented with the Commercial Excellence Awards for the central region.
The business is a shareholder member of Pall-Ex and Fortec – palletised freight distribution networks made up of over 160 independent hauliers that operate together to distribute freight across the UK.
Pall-Ex Group’s Commercial Excellence Awards Scheme sees its members split into two leagues, the Champions League and the Premier League, based on freight volumes.
Each depot receives points based on its success, being judged on volume growth, business won and attendance at sales coaching sessions. Six months after the scheme’s implementation, Boons Transport topped the Champions League for the Central region.
Ricky Batchelor, Network Operations Director at Boons Transport, commented: “It’s great to be recognised by Pall-Ex Group for the hard work we have been putting into the network and our partnership. I would like to thank the whole team here at Boons, as well as Pall-Ex Group for their continued support.”
Michelle Naylor, Commercial Director at Pall-Ex Group, commented: “The success of our members directly contributes to the success of Pall-Ex Group, so it’s fantastic that we can celebrate our highest achieving members as they continue to demonstrate outstanding commercial performance.
“I would like to congratulate these worthy winners and thank them for their consistent hard work.”