Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough-based Boons Transport has been presented with the Commercial Excellence Awards for the central region.

The business is a shareholder member of Pall-Ex and Fortec – palletised freight distribution networks made up of over 160 independent hauliers that operate together to distribute freight across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pall-Ex Group’s Commercial Excellence Awards Scheme sees its members split into two leagues, the Champions League and the Premier League, based on freight volumes.

Boons Transport have been presented with a prestigious award.

Each depot receives points based on its success, being judged on volume growth, business won and attendance at sales coaching sessions. Six months after the scheme’s implementation, Boons Transport topped the Champions League for the Central region.

Ricky Batchelor, Network Operations Director at Boons Transport, commented: “It’s great to be recognised by Pall-Ex Group for the hard work we have been putting into the network and our partnership. I would like to thank the whole team here at Boons, as well as Pall-Ex Group for their continued support.”

Michelle Naylor, Commercial Director at Pall-Ex Group, commented: “The success of our members directly contributes to the success of Pall-Ex Group, so it’s fantastic that we can celebrate our highest achieving members as they continue to demonstrate outstanding commercial performance.