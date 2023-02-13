News you can trust since 1948
Commercial agents Savills names new recruit to its Peterborough team

New recruits speaks of ‘delight’ at career move

By Paul Grinnell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 12:50pm
James Terry has joined Savills' team in Peterborough.
​Commercial agents Savills has announced a new appointment to its Peterborough team.

James Terry has joined the architecture and building surveying team at Savills in Thorpe Road.

Mr Terry, who has an RICS accredited degree in Building Surveying, joins the firm’s growing rural division as a building surveyor.

Prior to joining Savills, he held the position of surveyor with Carter Jonas for the last four and a half years.

Mr Terry said: “I am delighted to have joined Savills and to be working alongside such an experienced and well-respected team.

"Having built up a good level of experience within building surveying and project management, I was keen to join a business that has a clear route for progression and supports my career ambitions.”

Mark Watt, director and head of the ABS team at Savills, said: “As the only national surveying business operating within the city, we are proud to be strengthening our team with the appointment of James, who will be instrumental in the delivery of the office’s growth plans and strategic objectives.

“He joins us at an exciting stage of our team’s continuing growth.

“We are always keen to attract top talent within core areas of our business and his arrival ensures that the evolution of our team continues and the services that we are able to offer clients across the city and wider region is further enhanced.”

In 2022 Savills appointed 162 staff to its rural division.

