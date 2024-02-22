Clegg Construction opens the door on its Centre for Green Technology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company is building a new three-storey Centre for Green Technology for the Inspire Education Group at the main college campus, off Park Crescent.

On the afternoon of Wednesday 20th March – as part of Open Doors 2024 – Clegg is working with IEG to invite young people and career changers who are considering working in the construction industry to go behind the scenes.

Delivered by Build UK, Open Doors offers a unique chance for the public to visit live construction sites, offices, factories and training centres across the UK, and discover how the communities they live in are shaped and constructed by a fantastic industry with a diverse range of career paths to offer.

Open Doors takes place between Monday 18th and Saturday 23rd March 2024, and Clegg’s Peterborough College sitewill be open for visitors on the afternoon of Wednesday 20th March, with two visitor slots each lasting up to an hour. Bookings are now available on the Open Doors website and spaces are set to fill up quickly.

Roger Bancroft, project manager at Clegg Construction, said: “We are proud to be building a new Centre for Green Technology for Peterborough College and are excited to be getting involved with the Open Doors scheme once again. It is a great platform for us to showcase the hard work that goes into building these landmarks.

“This March, people will be able to visit the inspiring Centre for Green Technology, which is a low carbon project, and which will make a real difference to the future - training the next generation to work in green technologies and modern methods of construction.

”Open Doors seeks to inspire young people and career changers of all ages to consider and explore a dynamic and exciting career in the construction industry.

The event is delivered in partnership with CITB and Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) and supported by Industry Partners Canary Wharf Group, the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), Go Construct, Kier, People’s Partnership, Sunbelt Rentals and Willmott Dixon, and Community Partners the Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC), the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) and Skills Development Scotland, and Media Partner Building Magazine.

Suzannah Nichol, Build UK Chief Executive, said: “Many young people don’t know what they want to do when they leave school, so we have a fantastic opportunity to capture their imagination and show them just what they can achieve – whether they are considering college, an apprenticeship, or university.

“Open Doors also encourages career changers and members of the public to experience a “live” construction project in their local community. We all know the impact this can have and the powerful first impression it can make.”

Visitors to Clegg’s Peterborough College scheme will see the recently poured first floor slab at the site, with preparations for constructing the second floor. Onsite that week will be project manager Roger Bancroft, alongside the reinforced concrete contractor, the quantity surveyor and the design manager.

The session itinerary will include a health and safety briefing, a project overview, details on how Clegg Construction works with the college, and a site tour.

To book visit https://opendoors.construction/sites/clegg-construction/

Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects.

The company works with organisations of all sizes and specialities across a range of different sectors.